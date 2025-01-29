Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days S01E3: "Welcome to Sugar Park": Big "Spy x Family" Vibes

Netflix's Sakamoto Days Season 1 Ep. 3: "Welcome to Sugar Park" was a wonderful addition to the series so far, with a Spy x Family vibe.

The third episode of Netflix's Sakamoto Days, "Welcome to Sugar Park," was a wonderful addition to the series so far, with quite the Spy x Family feel to it. I loved it from beginning to end and laughed throughout. It is such a wholesome show with a sizeable side of guns, knives, pain, and blood, and I can't stop watching. It has become one of my favorite anime this season, and I am very curious to see where it will head.

The episode starts with Lu Shaotang arriving to work super late and Shin realizing she has no organizational skills whatsoever. They start bickering, and Sakamoto rips into both of them and acts very odd, very conversational. I swear I had the same face as the two apprentices. However, a second Sakamoto enters the store and is a wrap. Something is definitely up and funky. The second Sakamoto goes to his usual spot and picks up his newspaper, too, immediately and successfully blocks off an attack from Sakamoto#1.

As Shin and Lu Shaotang are looking back and forth, Sakamoto #1 transforms into someone else. It turns out it is an old friend of Sakamoto who is there to warn him about the bounty being placed on him and the problems it could bring. I am not going to lie, I laughed so l way to hard with the bumps they kept giving him out of frustration. This scene was way funnier than it had any right to be. They manage to tie him up, and he provides them with all the info they need for now into a pizza delivery man comes in.

This turns out to be an assassin in disguise who is taken down pretty fast. We see that through the pizza box, there are others watching what just took place and gathering information on Sakamoto. They are surprised when Sakamoto shoots the camera directly. They are reminded that protecting Sakamoto's family is not about to be an easy task, as his daughter reminds them they will be going to the park as Sakamoto had promised. And so they do.

The day arrives, Shin and Lu Shaotang promise to work together to ensure their boss has a peaceful day off with his family. And they follow through. It was not an easy job, but they delivered and managed to destroy the enemies without killing them or Aoi noticing. The first one was someone dressed as a custodian, and then another that looked like Hisoka after a few years in rehab. That one was harder since he kept trying to conceal his thoughts from Shin. However, Shin was on point and got off the Rollercoaster in the middle of a ride to fight him.

Shin ends up being poisoned and nearly lost. However, he managed to bring the enemy down with him to the ground, and Sakamoto's thoughts became Shin's eyes. It was a great scene, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was pretty badass and showed they were both willing to trust each other without a need for words. They manage to successfully save the day and the Sakamoto family had a lovely day. Once again, it surprises me how much I am into this anime in only three episodes. I like the writing and it has already made me care for the characters and be curious at the same time. It really does have a Spy x Family more adult vibe.

