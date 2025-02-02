Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, The Apothecary Diaries

The Apothecary Diaries S02E03 "Corpse Fungus" Was Sad Watch: Review

Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries S02E03: "Corpse Fungus" was a tough episode, one that proved to be quite sad once it all came together.

The third episode of Crunchyroll's The Apothecary Diaries, "Corpse Fungus," was a tough episode to watch. It was pretty sad once the story finally came together. However, I love getting episodes where Maomao and Jinshi put on their Sherlock and Watson hats to solve mysteries together in the rear palace.

Well, this time, a concubine has died. While Jinshi tries to investigate, Maomao hears about a girl in the rear palace who has gone missing. The surprising part about it is that this girl was about to finish her work time and was looking forward to getting married. Hmm… something is stoning up worse than the sewage on the north part of the castle where Shisui goes to draw.

Jinshi later calls Maomao to tell her about his plans to build a learning center. Unlike the usual Maomao face, this is received with excitement which throws j Jinshi and Gaoshun off because they are used to a cranky Maomao instead. Jinshi then asks about poisonous mushrooms since offshore tend to run off to the northern part of the castle to pick off mushrooms and end up not being edible. Maomao helps Jinshi get rid of the mushrooms around the area, which she is hoping to keep to try on herself. Turns out the area did smell bad, just as Shisui had mentioned.

Later on, while paying her respects to concubine Jim, Maomao learns more About her. Turn out Jin was a hateful shrew that just kept trying to raise hell and discord among the rear palace and the higher-ranked consorts until the day she got very sick. It seems she was the prime suspect in an attempt to poison Lady Gyokuyou. Another disgraced concubine, Son, causes a scene while running to Jin's body and removing the coverings. She screams at the body something along the lines of being happy that Jin finally got what she deserved.

Maomao and Jinshi then metaphorically rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Maomao is given a group of eunuchs to lead and it did not take long. Turns out a few things were connected. It was a pretty dark and messed up situation. It seems the smell by the north of the rear palace turned out to be a body, Jin's actual body. Maomao had realized the girl that Son had uncovered did not show signs of having postponed herself. Tao had taken concubine Jin's place after her death at the hand of her ladies-in-waiting. How miserable did she make them to drive them to that point. It was pretty messed up. I wonder if we will hear about what you're of punishment will happen.

I do enjoy seeing Maomao and Jinshi working together. When did I become a romantic person? Jinshi ends up confiscating all the mushrooms Maomao harvested. To avoid exactly what she was hoping to do. It was a darker episode, but I like seeing that things are not just roses. We Do get to see a lot of not-so-nice aspects of reality in this world. I hope to see more of Jinshi and Maomao in this coming episode. I am still very curious about Shisui, so I how we get to see more of her, too.

