Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Eps Hold 15 Spots on The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024

CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker locked down 15 spots on Variety's "The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024" - here's what made the cut.

To say that professional sports is the lifeblood of network television would be an understatement, as this year's edition of Variety's "The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024" will attest. But from a non-sports perspective, there is a whole lot for the folks who make CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker happen to be excited. Out of the year's most-watched primetime telecasts, the hit series accounts for 15 of the top 100 spots – debuting at #69 with S02E05: "Preternatural." Here's a look at which episodes made the list for total viewers (based on Live+7 ratings) according to Nielsen's broadcast and cable measurements* (followed by a chance to check out previous years' lists)

69. S2E5 "Preternatural" 11/10/2024

73. S2E6 "Trust Fall" 11/17/2024

75. S2E3 "Bloodlines" 10/27/2024

76. S2E7 "Man's Best Friend" 11/24/2024

77. S2E1 "Out of the Past" 10/13/2024

81. S2E4 "Noble Rot" 11/3/2024

82. S1E9 "Aurora" 4/21/2024

83. S1E10 "Into the Wild" 4/28/2024

84. S1E5 "St. Louis" 3/17/2024

85. S1E13 "The Storm" 5/19/2024

88. S1E11 "Beyond the Campus Walls" 5/5/2024

89. S1E8 "Camden" 4/14/2024

90. S1E12 "Off the Books" 5/12/2024

94. S1E4 "Mt. Shasta" 3/3/2024

100. S2E8 "The Night Movers" 12/1/2024

Here are the rankings from previous years: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/24 – 12/1/24. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast, and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!