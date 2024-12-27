Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker
Tracker Eps Hold 15 Spots on The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024
CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker locked down 15 spots on Variety's "The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024" - here's what made the cut.
To say that professional sports is the lifeblood of network television would be an understatement, as this year's edition of Variety's "The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024" will attest. But from a non-sports perspective, there is a whole lot for the folks who make CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker happen to be excited. Out of the year's most-watched primetime telecasts, the hit series accounts for 15 of the top 100 spots – debuting at #69 with S02E05: "Preternatural." Here's a look at which episodes made the list for total viewers (based on Live+7 ratings) according to Nielsen's broadcast and cable measurements* (followed by a chance to check out previous years' lists)
- 69. S2E5 "Preternatural" 11/10/2024
- 73. S2E6 "Trust Fall" 11/17/2024
- 75. S2E3 "Bloodlines" 10/27/2024
- 76. S2E7 "Man's Best Friend" 11/24/2024
- 77. S2E1 "Out of the Past" 10/13/2024
- 81. S2E4 "Noble Rot" 11/3/2024
- 82. S1E9 "Aurora" 4/21/2024
- 83. S1E10 "Into the Wild" 4/28/2024
- 84. S1E5 "St. Louis" 3/17/2024
- 85. S1E13 "The Storm" 5/19/2024
- 88. S1E11 "Beyond the Campus Walls" 5/5/2024
- 89. S1E8 "Camden" 4/14/2024
- 90. S1E12 "Off the Books" 5/12/2024
- 94. S1E4 "Mt. Shasta" 3/3/2024
- 100. S2E8 "The Night Movers" 12/1/2024
Here are the rankings from previous years: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.
Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.
*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/24 – 12/1/24. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast, and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).