Transformers: EarthSpark Rolls Out Official Teaser Clip, Voice Cast

Transformers: EarthSpark is a new animated series coming from Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The first season will consist of 26 episodes, all on Paramount+ here in the US and internationally on Nickelodeon. This show will introduce the first Transformers born on Earth, a new generation of bots, if you will. I am sure some of you will have something to say about that. Below is the teaser for the show, which does also include all the favorites, as well as the voice cast list and who they are playing. The show will debut in November.

Transformers: EarthSpark Looks Fun, Sue Me

"Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and Entertainment One (eOne) today announced the voice actors breathing new life into original and franchise favorite characters in the upcoming Paramount+ original animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they'll redefine what it means to be a family. Transformers: EarthSpark is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. in November and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The new series joins the globally recognized Transformers powerhouse franchise."

Here's a rundown of the voice cast for Nickelodeon and Paramount+'s Transformers: EarthSpark:

Sydney Mikayla ( Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as "Robby Malto," a smart 13-year-old boy with an abundance of moxie and charisma. Robby is frustrated by his family's recent move to a small town until he discovers Transformers bots and is now living the ultimate dream.

( as "Robby Malto," a smart 13-year-old boy with an abundance of moxie and charisma. Robby is frustrated by his family's recent move to a small town until he discovers Transformers bots and is now living the ultimate dream. Zion Broadnax (Day Shift) as "Morgan 'Mo' Malto," Robby's 9-year-old younger sister. Though she's emotionally mature for her age, she's able to look at everything with a wide-eyed sense of optimism and hope. For her, family comes first no matter who you are or where you're from.

Benny Latham as "Dot Malto," the mother to Robby and Mo, surrogate mother to the Malto-bots, and wife to Alex. She's a loving mother and ex-soldier, so she can flip that switch when she's pushed.

Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as "Alex Malto," the father to Robby and Mo, surrogate father to the Malto-bots, and husband to Dot. He's a college professor with a Ph.D. in Transformers History who loves sharing his Filipino heritage and wealth of Transformers knowledge with his human and bot kids. He can also rattle off dad jokes like a pro.

Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park) as "Twitch Malto," an Earth-born Terran born out of primordial sludge in the cave waters of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, like her brother Thrash. She's a keen observer of everything around her.

Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) as "Thrash Malto," an Earth-born male Terran and a cheeky wild child. Like his sister, Twitch, he was born out of primordial sludge in the caves of Witwicky, Pennsylvania. He's a bringer of fun and good times with a happy-go-lucky attitude.

Danny Pudi (Community) as "Bumblebee," a fun-loving veteran Autobot who serves as a mentor to the Terrans as they learn what it takes to be Transformers robots. Bumblebee has a lot to learn about being a big brother and role model. He's suddenly in a position of authority, which makes him nervous and afraid to show any cracks.

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as "Optimus Prime," a courageous Autobot leader who has forged a new alliance with humans. The birth of the Terrans has given him renewed hope for the future.

Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) as "Megatron," the father of the Decepticon faticon who believes in making any sacrifice necessary for the survival of Cybertronian civilization. He's a headstrong idealist but isn't unwilling to adjust his strategy when victory hangs in the balance.

Cissy Jones (The Owl House) as "Elita-1," the physically gifted and confident second-in command of the Autobots. Elita-1 is fair and never overbearing to the team. She listens to everyone and is a bot the Terrans look up to.

Diedrich Bader (Better Things) as "Mandroid," the villain. He was a scientist-soldier in the war, jaded and ultimately, very anti-Cybertronian. With this new anti-Transformer ideology, he believes Earth and its humans need his protection and surmises that the annihilation of all Cybertronians is the best for the planet.