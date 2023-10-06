Posted in: NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City Chiefs, nfl, taylor swift, travis kelce

Travis Kelce on "Mr. Pfizer"; Didn't Expect Aaron Rodgers "Vaxx War"

While not expecting a "vaxx war" with Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce is fine being "Mr. Pfizer" (and reminding Rodgers of who owns the NY Jets).

Even as the Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift power couple train continues to ramble on and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gets ready for this weekend's game (Sunday, October 8th, against the Minnesota Vikings), Kelce was still able to find some time to respond to New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' comments on The Pat McAfee Show from earlier this week. Checking in with McAfee, Rodgers attempted to spray some perfume on the poop that was the Jets loss with a dig at Kelce's partnership with Pfizer to encourage folks to get their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. "[It was a] moral victory out there… that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well, and Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game. And 'Mr. Pfizer' – we kind of shut him down. He didn't have his crazy impact game." On Friday, during a Chiefs media upfront, Kelce appeared to take the whole thing in stride. "I thought it was pretty good. I mean, with the 'stache right now, I look like a guy named 'Mr. Pfizer.' Who knew I'd get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? 'Mr. Pfizer' vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man." Kelce is referencing how Rodgers gets paid by Jets owner Woody Johnson – the heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune. And what's one of the things that Johnson & Johnson produces? Yup, vaccines. So, in a sense? Vaccines are giving Rodgers the opportunity to stay home & get better.

And Kelce doesn't plan to apologize for his pro-vaccines work anytime soon. "I mean, I've always been, you know – once I got the vaccine, I mean – I got it before… for keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So, yeah, I stand by it. 1000 percent. And fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer." Now, here's a look at a clip from the Chiefs presser from earlier today when Kelce offered his response:

Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him "Mr. Pfizer" on Tuesday: "I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there."… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at what Rodgers had to share on McAfee's show – while clearly not under the influence of any kind of horse tranquilizers, Drano blood transfusions, or any other "popular online COVID homebrew cures":

