Travis Kelce, Pat McAfee Talk Taylor Swift; NFL Still Standing

Pat McAfee spoke with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce about Taylor Swift and Super Bowl LVIII - and the NFL is still standing.

Article Summary Travis Kelce discusses his budding romance with Taylor Swift on The Pat McAfee Show.

Kelce confirms skipping The Grammys with Swift to focus on Super Bowl LVIII.

Taylor Swift featured only 44 seconds during NFL game, quelling fan obsession claims.

Frank Luntz highlights Taylor's 0.39% screen time in Chiefs' game, amidst fan theories.

Relax… relax! No need to worry. We had a sense that a number of you would feel like you hadn't gotten your proper daily dose of Bleeding Cool without an update on what's going on with global phenomenon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce heading into NFL's Super Bowl LVIII in February. But if you're one of those NFL fans who forgot that pro football is more about money-making entertainment than the actual sport itself, then you're going to have to not only take issue with me but also with Pat McAfee and ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show. Earlier today, McAfee had Kelce on to discuss the playoffs, his Super Bowl feelings… and his relationship with Swift. While you can check out the full segment above (with Kelce confirming that he won't be attending The Grammys with Swift so he can prepare for the big game), there were two highlights posted by the show's account worth checking out…

In the first clip, Kelce offers a bit of a timeline of how long he and Swift were talking before she attended her first game. Following that, Kelce discusses how the couple has been taking the pushback and drama in stride – enjoying each other's company and living in the moment:

We're happy for you brother.. "It's been a crazy ride that I could've never anticipated and I'm having fun with it.. Taylor and I knew each other for close to a month before she came to that first game"@tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/W38R6RYxzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Angry NFL Fans More Obsessed with Taylor Swift Than CBS Was

Thanks to a post shared by Frank Luntz on Tuesday, a self-described football & marketing analyst by the name of Jason Pauley applied the truest form of the "scientific method" to his research to determine if there were any truths to the claims. Yup, he whipped out his stopwatch. Guess what? It turns out that over the course of the game itself (3 hours and 9 minutes), Swift was focused on 7 times for… 44 seconds. Take a second to let that sink in. We good? Cool! From a percentage standpoint, Swift accounted for 0.39% of the broadcast game – meaning that 99.61% was Swift-free. Just so there's no confusion? We're talking about the game – not the pre-show or the ceremonial stuff at the end. Those don't count as "the game" – those are a lot more about playing for the camera than the game itself.

So what's the moral of this story? It looks like some angry NFL fans have a bigger obsession with Swift than CBS does…

Amount of time Taylor Swift was shown on TV during this past Sunday's Chiefs-Ravens game: 𝟰𝟰 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘀 pic.twitter.com/HYAqdjTlXz — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 30, 2024 Show Full Tweet

