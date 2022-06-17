Trigun Stampede: Crunchyroll Streaming Classic Anime Reboot in 2023

Classic fan-favorite anime series Trigun will be reborn as a new anime series in 2023 entitled Trigun Stampede, produced by Orange (producers of Beastars) with an all-new staff and cast, and from Toho in Japan. Crunchyroll has acquired the rights and will simulcast the series from Japan in more than 200 countries and territories around the world in 2023.

Trigun is a popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head. Its Space Western settings and goofy hero hiding his true deadly colours ran parallel with Cowboy Bebop, which premiered slightly later. Its original 1998 anime series, Trigun, and a 2010 feature film, Trigun: Badlands Rumble, achieved global popularity and inspired many creators. Trigun was one of the seminal anime series of the 1990s, and the new series will introduce the story to a new generation of anime fans who weren't alive during its original run.

The newest information on Trigun Stampede will be announced at Anime Expo 2022 in Los Angeles during a panel hosted by Crunchyroll, on Saturday, July 2 at 8 pm PT at the JW Marriott Hotel. The author Yasuhiro Nightow and producers of the show are slated to appear on stage to discuss the series and behind-the-scenes of the production. Panelists alongside Yasuhiro Nightow will include, Kouji Tajima (designer), Kiyotaka Waki (producer, Orange), Yoshihiro Watanabe (producer, Orange), and Katsuhiro Takei (producer, Toho).

Orange Limited Ltd. Is an animation studio in Japan that produced hit shows Beastars, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of The Lustrous. Orange is committed to quality animation with the lead of CEO/Chief Animator, Eiji Inomoto. Its mission is to bring a unique animation experience to the world. The official TRIGUN STAMPEDE website (trigun-anime.com) and official Twitter account have also been launched (@trigun_anime).

Trigun Stampede will be discussed at the "Orange Presents: Studio Panel" on July 3rd at Anime Expo in Room 403B at 4:15 pm.