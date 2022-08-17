Trouble in JAS as Bryan Danielson Beats Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match on AEW Dynamite, causing friction between Garcia and Chris Jericho. Garcia was dominant throughout a large portion of the match, winning the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep with a Dragon Sleeper. Daniel won the second fall but only by rolling Garcia up while in the same move. But in the third fall, Danielson put Garcia to sleep with the Labelle Lock.

Bryan Danielson Beats Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath, Danielson showed respect for Garcia and prompted the crowd to cheer for him. But before the two could shake hands, Chris Jericho, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society of which Garcia is a member, interrupted, attacking Danielson. The Jericho Appreciation society had been feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club, Danielson's stable, with a sports entertainers vs. pro wrestlers angle, but having apparently found respect for Danielson, Garcia stopped the attack by Jericho. In appreciation, the crowd chanted: "you're a wrestler."

In an interview segment later, Jericho told Garcia he would need to decide whose side he's on on AEW Dynamite next week. Later tonight on Dynamite, we'll learn who the mystery partner of the Young Bucks will be and why it's Kenny Omega. Watch highlights from Danielson vs. Garcia below.

