Trouble in JAS as Bryan Danielson Beats Daniel Garcia on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match on AEW Dynamite, causing friction between Garcia and Chris Jericho. Garcia was dominant throughout a large portion of the match, winning the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep with a Dragon Sleeper. Daniel won the second fall but only by rolling Garcia up while in the same move. But in the third fall, Danielson put Garcia to sleep with the Labelle Lock.

In the aftermath, Danielson showed respect for Garcia and prompted the crowd to cheer for him. But before the two could shake hands, Chris Jericho, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society of which Garcia is a member, interrupted, attacking Danielson. The Jericho Appreciation society had been feuding with the Blackpool Combat Club, Danielson's stable, with a sports entertainers vs. pro wrestlers angle, but having apparently found respect for Danielson, Garcia stopped the attack by Jericho. In appreciation, the crowd chanted: "you're a wrestler."

In an interview segment later, Jericho told Garcia he would need to decide whose side he's on on AEW Dynamite next week. Later tonight on Dynamite, we'll learn who the mystery partner of the Young Bucks will be and why it's Kenny Omega. Watch highlights from Danielson vs. Garcia below.

We are kicking off the action with Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia, and the legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat is our special guest timekeeper for this 2 out of 3 falls match! #AEWDynamite, presented by #HouseOfTheDragonHBO, is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/CW8v6xFH9M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Bryan Danielson putting the pressure on Daniel Garcia in the early minutes of this match; watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/TT8xCi1gbA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And Daniel Garcia puts Bryan Danielson to sleep once again, for the first fall! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EJmVBxiucq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Daniel Garcia with the DDT, driving Bryan Danielson's head into the concrete floor! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GolVO4PwRr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The LeBell Lock gets it done for the #AmericanDragon; Bryan Danielson emerges as the victor after this incredibly physical battle here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NljTAh1Jfa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/exbaWIIWXN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

