True Detective: Harrelson Was No Fan of McConaughey's "Method" Acting

Woody Harrelson admitted there were moments when he wanted to punch his True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey for going "method."

The duo discuss their contrasting acting styles while filming the acclaimed first season of HBO's True Detective.

Harrelson jokes about struggling with McConaughey staying in character as the stoic detective Rust Cohle on set.

Hear candid behind-the-scenes stories from their time working with Nic Pizzolatto on the gritty crime series.

True Detective is one of the most compelling crime dramas on television due in part to its rotating cast, attracting some of the biggest acting powerhouses in the industry like Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, Jodie Foster, and Kali Reis in leading roles. Creator Nic Pizzolatto showran for the first three seasons before Issa López took over since season four, now with the subheading, Night Country. Leading its inaugural season were Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey playing detectives Marty Hart and Rust Cohle, respectively. The Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club (2013) appeared on Harrelson and Ted Danson's podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, to reflect on their memorable run on the HBO series, with Harrelson, who he's still friends with, not being a big fan of his co-star's approach.

True Detective Star Woody Harrelson on Wanting to Punch Matthew McConaughey for being "Rust" During Season One

"He's method," Harrelson said, reflecting on McConaughey's Louisiana-based character. "When we were shooting, he was Rust Cohle. There [were] so many times I wanted to punch this motherfucker in the face. I'm so pissed at him because he's in his character." The Interstellar (2014) star responded when it came to getting into character. "We're sitting there. We're about to start shooting, and we were rehearsing. I'm just kind of being stoic Rust Cohle.' Woody goes, like, 'Hey man, I need to talk to you about something.' He goes, 'The way you and I work, McConaughey, I hit you the ball [and] you hit back, I hit it back to you. We volley [and] we play. … Man, that's us. It's dramatic, but it's also comedy.'"

As far as the True Detective creative process, Harrelson said, "I remember saying to [McConaughey] before we started filming, I'm like, 'Dude, people are gonna expect to laugh with us. We gotta throw some jokes in here.' He's just like, 'Mhm.' I'm waiting for him to say, 'Yeah, you're totally, no, none of that.' He just said, 'Mhm, yeah." For more on the duo talking about filming the first season, working with Pizzolatto, and more, you can check out the episode.

