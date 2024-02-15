Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: HBO, max, preview, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Night Country Season Finale Images Make Us Nervous

Check out preview images for the season finale of Showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country.

Article Summary Season finale preview images for HBO's True Detective: Night Country vibe with some ominous tones.

Issa López helms the series with stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

Behind-the-scenes insights offered through official podcast episodes.

Detectives confront personal darkness while solving Arctic station mystery.

After an early debut last weekend due to Super Bowl LVIII, HBO & Max viewers will both have to wait until Sunday night to see how Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country wraps up its run. After an explosive ending to the season's penultimate episode, it's pretty safe to say that there is no going back. Danvers (Foster) & Navarro (Reis) head to the one place that could answer everything – and cost them more than that. Over this past weekend, we were treated to an early look at the promo for this weekend's chapter – and now, we have preview images to go along with the clip above. For the record? While every image below is giving us bad vibes, there's something about that image of Danvers in uniform at the interview table that brings back memories of Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle from the first season. Hmmm…

And here's a look at the first five episodes of the official podcast, as López, Foster, Reis, EP Mari-Jo Winkler, and many more take viewers behind the scenes of the season – how it was filmed, the themes being presented, and so much more:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

