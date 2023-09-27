Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, preview, teaser, true detective

True Detective: Night Country Sets January 2024 Debut (TEASER, IMAGE)

Premiering on January 14th, here's a look at a new teaser and preview image for Issa López & Barry Jenkins' True Detective: Night Country.

We've made it pretty clear that Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country was one of those shows that have been at the top of our 2023 list for some time now. So were we disappointed to learn last month that we would have to wait until 2024 to see it? Yup – but now, some good news. Along with the release of a very intense new teaser, as well as a preview image, we've learned that we won't have to wait too far into the new year – with HBO confirming that the series will premiere its new season on Sunday, January 14th.

Joining Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come beginning Sunday, January 14 (9 p.m. ET/PT) with HBO's True Detective: Night Country:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

