Posted in: Books, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Eric Nylund, halo, Halo Studios, Halo: The Fall of Reach, Simon & Schuster

Halo Announces Full-Cast Audio Drama of The Fall of Reach

Halo: The Fall of Reach is getting a full-cast audio drama reenactment as part of Halo's 25th Anniversary

Article Summary Halo: The Fall of Reach is getting a full-cast audio drama to celebrate the Halo franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Halo Studios and Simon & Schuster are adapting Eric Nylund’s novel with cinematic sound design, music, and effects.

Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, and Tim Dadabo lead the cast, bringing Master Chief’s Halo origin story to life.

The Halo audiobook uses updated omnibus text and launches November 10, 2026, for longtime fans and newcomers.

As part of Halo's 25th Anniversary, the iconic book Halo: The Fall of Reach will be getting a full-cast audio drama reenactment. Halo Studios and Simon & Schuster announced that they have come together to bring Eric Nylund's 2001 novel to life once again as they retell the origin story of the Master Chief. The audiobook will include iconic voices such as Steve Downes (Master Chief/John-117), Jen Taylor (Dr. Catherine Halsey and Cortana), and Tim Dadabo as narrator, as well as a full cast bringing other characters to life alongside a new cinematic sound design, music, and sound effects. For true Halo fans, this adaptation is based on the updated text in the forthcoming Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus. We have more details below as the audiobook will be published on November 10, 2026.

Halo: The Fall of Reach Comes to Life For The 25th Anniversary

An all-new production to celebrate the landmark 25th Anniversary of the Halo franchise! This deluxe, fully dramatized adaptation of the series' first and biggest book will be performed by a full cast, led by iconic series voices Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, and Tim Dadabo, and will feature an immersive sound design with music and sound effects to create a cinematic audio experience.

The twenty-sixth century. Humanity has expanded beyond Earth's system to hundreds of planets that colonists now call home. But the United Earth Government and the United Nations Space Command is struggling to control this vast empire. After exhausting all strategies to keep seething colonial insurrections from exploding into a full-blown interplanetary civil war, the UNSC has one last hope. At the Office of Naval Intelligence, Dr. Catherine Halsey has been hard at work on a top-secret program that could bring an end to the conflict…and it starts with seventy-five children, among them a six-year-old boy named John. Halsey could never guess that this child would eventually become the final hope against an even greater peril engulfing the galaxy—the inexorable confrontation with a theocratic military alliance of alien races known as the Covenant.

This is the electrifying origin story of Spartan John-117—the Master Chief—and of his legendary, unstoppable heroism in leading the resistance against humanity's possible extinction.

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