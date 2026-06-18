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Shark Week 2026 Goes K-Pop with Ken Jeong and REI AMI & Much More

Kicking off on July 26th, with Ken Jeong and REI AMI teaming up for K-Pop Shark Heroes, here's the schedule for Discovery's Shark Week 2026.

Article Summary Shark Week 2026 starts July 26 on Discovery with Ken Jeong and REI AMI leading the K-Pop event K-Pop Shark Heroes.

The Shark Week 2026 schedule packs in Air Jaws, mega shark hunts, cliff-diving stunts, and bold new field experiments.

Discovery’s Shark Week 2026 also features Josh Gates, Paul de Gelder, Forrest Galante, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge.

From Jurassic sharks and orca clashes to attack forensics and strange shark obsessions, Shark Week 2026 goes all out.

Discovery's Shark Week 2026 kicks off its week-long celebration on Sunday, July 26th, with actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Grammy-nominated artist REI AMI (Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters) teaming up in the boundary-pushing K-Pop Shark Heroes, using the power of K-Pop to transform the perception of sharks in East Asia and across the globe. And that's just the opening night, folks! Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach returns with mega shark action as scientists investigate whether legendary breaching great whites have entered American waters, delivering an untamed predator spectacle. Global explorer Josh Gates hunts for the truth behind history's first recorded shark attack and whether an infamous sea monster was a shark all along in Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets. Ultimate Shark Dive spotlights world-class cliff diver Molly Carlson's attempts at a harrowing, record-setting dive into shark-infested waters. Returning experts Paul de Gelder, Forrest Galante, Dr. Tristan Guttridge, and more push the boundaries through new expeditions and high-intensity investigations. You know what? There's just too much for us to cover here – not when we can pass along the Shark Week 2026 schedule that was officially released earlier today.

Here's a look at Discovery's Shark Week 2026 schedule:

Is this the Greatest Shark Week Schedule in History!? 👀 👩‍🎤 K-Pop & Sharks

🤯 Can sharks be trained?

👽 America's most BIZARRE underwater creatures

😍 … And a shark boyfriend!? We want to know: Which shows are at the top of your watchlist?#SharkWeek returns Sunday, July 26 on… pic.twitter.com/eCfYWDqUGG — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) June 18, 2026

SUNDAY, JULY 26

"K-Pop Shark Heroes" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with GRAMMY®-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP.

"Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Across the U.S. coastline, a new phenomenon is emerging as great white sharks are captured on film breaching in California like never before. Filmmaker Jeff Kurr, marine biologist Alison Towner, and cinematographer Andy Casagrande set out to capture this unprecedented behavior and uncover the secrets behind the Great American Breach.

"Invasion of the Mega Sharks" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, joined by Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder, leads a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of largest predators in the North Atlantic. Using innovative tagging technology and daring field operations, they venture to a newly discovered shark hotspot off Nova Scotia aiming to transform our understanding of these ocean giants.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

MONDAY, JULY 27

"Bull Shark Dinner Bell" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark attack survivor and advocate Paul De Gelder teams up with apex predator specialist Rosie Moore in Jupiter, Florida to investigate what triggers giant bull sharks to confront humans, testing human behavior in the ocean, extreme weather events and prey preferences to determine what factors ring the loudest dinner bell.

"House of Sharks" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Off the coast of New Zealand lies a hidden shark battleground, where three distinct groups of great whites organize into competing "houses" and may be competing with one another to gain control of a major seal feeding ground. Marine biologist Dr. Tristan Guttridge and underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay venture into the middle of the action on an epic expedition, using brand new builds and massive blood bombs to document this new competitive behavior. As they investigate, they uncover the possibility that these clans of great whites recognize kin and return season after season to their ancestral territories, raising the theory that these predators aren't solitary hunters, but rival dynasties at war.

"Biggest Mako on Earth" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

For decades, rumors have swirled about massive,15 to 20-foot mako sharks patrolling the deep waters off Southern California. Long dismissed as fishermen's tales, new footage, along with a recently published photo capturing a mako that appears to push 15 feet, is now forcing scientists to rethink everything they know about these oceanic apex predators. Marine biologist Tristan Guttridge, alongside conservationist Kendyl Berna and shark tagger Keith Poe, leads an investigation to determine whether the world's biggest mako is real – and hunting in the coastal waters of Santa Catalina.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

"Jurassic Sharks" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

In a Shark Week first, revolutionary CGI resurrects the ocean's most bizarre Jurassic sharks, bringing them to life like never before. Guided by the rare living sharks that once shared their seas, real-world expeditions seamlessly merge with cutting-edge visual effects to uncover stories from the deep and prehistoric seas in ways never before possible.

"Jaws vs Orca" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

For millennia, the great white shark has reigned as the ocean's ultimate apex predator. But now, a new challenger is emerging: the killer whale. Around the world, sharks are washing ashore with their livers removed with chilling precision while in the Strait of Gibraltar, orcas are targeting sailboats – ramming hulls, crippling rudders, and sinking vessels. To investigate this alarming shift in behavior, Dr. Tristan Guttridge places himself directly in the path of an orca encounter, using their attacks on boats to reveal how these predators hunt and ultimately, how they may be taking down great white sharks.

"Chum Island: Catching a Killer" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

In this Shark Week whodunnit, a rare surge of highly aggressive shark attacks hit a tight-knit community off Australia's southern coast, prompting marine biologist Dr. Riley Elliott to find and tag the oceanic suspects. But when he discovers this could be a new, elusive population of sharks, he builds the world's first "chum island" to lure them in and uncover if they are the ones responsible for the attacks.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

"Expedition X: Atomic Sharks" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Phil Torres and Heather Amaro travel 5,000 miles west of the U.S. to the remote Marshall Islands, home to the world's largest shark sanctuary, where apex predators are exhibiting highly aggressive behaviors and erratic swimming patterns. Between 1946 and 1958, the United States military detonated 67 nuclear bombs around the island, raising questions about their lasting impact on marine life. Now, the team dives into these dangerous waters to investigate reports of "mutant" sharks and uncover whether atomic blasts could be to blame.

"Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Global explorer Josh Gates travels back in time and dives into the history behind some of the world's most infamous shark encounters, from the earliest known shark attack to the mystery surrounding the shark feeding frenzy faced by sailors following the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in remote waters. He also investigates the legendary "Stronsay Beast," a mysterious creature that washed ashore in Scotland in 1808, long thought to be a sea monster. But could it in fact be the remains of a massive shark?

"Alien Sharks: Untamed America" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, wildlife biologist Forrest Galante embarks on a nationwide quest to find the nation's most bizarre and dangerous alien sharks – from glowing swell sharks to elusive sawfish – proving the ultimate shark adventure is right here at home.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

"What Shark Attacked?" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark attacks are extremely rare, but when they happen, the first question is always the same: what kind of shark was it? Leading shark scientists Tom "Blowfish" Hird and Rosie Moore, alongside conservationist Kinga Phillips, investigate mysterious attacks from around the world using cutting-edge forensic analysis – including bite pattern comparison, geographic profiling, video evidence, and eyewitness testimony – to identify the species responsible and uncover why these life-threatening encounters occur.

"How to Train a Great White" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Marine biologist Dr. Tristan Guttridge ventures into the shark-infested waters of New Zealand to answer a provocative question: can sharks be trained? Using techniques pioneered by the U.S. Navy to train dolphins in complex cognitive tasks, the team applies similar methods to great white sharks, testing whether these apex predators can learn, solve problems, and respond to cues. If successful, the experiment can potentially redefine shark intelligence and transform our understanding of one of the ocean's most misunderstood predators.

"Ultimate Shark Dive" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

World-class Red Bull high diver Molly Carlson leaps from a helicopter hovering above the open ocean in a bid to complete the highest freefall dive in Shark Week history, targeting a narrow plexiglass cage surrounded by circling reef sharks, or risking a direct plunge into a chum-filled feeding frenzy where seconds mean survival. From concept to execution, this fearless athlete will push herself to the limit with a record-setting stunt that no high diver has ever attempted.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

FRIDAY, JULY 31

"Secrets of the Great White Kill" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

For centuries, great whites were believed to simply stalk their prey. Now, groundbreaking science believes that these alpha sharks are highly intelligent predators that adapt their hunting techniques in real time. For the first time on Shark Week, the full range of great white hunting tactics will be revealed, reinforcing their status as one of the ocean's top predator.

"Sharkzilla Takes New York" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

After a wave of mauled marine life washes ashore in New York, conservation biologist Dr. Craig O'Connell launches an investigation to find the culprit. When it leads to an old nuclear dumping ground teaming with great whites and makos, he is left with the chilling theory that the predator may be radioactive. A deeper dive reveals an unexpected hotspot for massive makos off the coast of the Hamptons, suggesting that these waters may be hiding something even bigger beneath the surface.

"My Strange Shark Addiction" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

How far will people go to fuel their fascination with sharks? For four devoted shark "fin-atics," their obsession shapes every aspect of their lives. From a dentist who spends every spare moment searching for life-size shark replicas that overwhelm his home to a woman who insists she has a special connection with her shark "boyfriend," and a world-record holder covered in shark tattoos, this special explores how their daily routines, relationships, and finances revolve entirely around the apex predators they can't live without.

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

"Great White Highway" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Great white sharks are pushing farther up the East coast than ever before and in far greater numbers leading to close encounters, forcing beach closures, and leaving locals wondering where the next attack could happen. Now, a daring team of shark scientists race to install high-tech receivers and tag as many great whites as possible before another harrowing incident rocks the country.

"Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

The physics behind the thresher shark's devastating tail strike has long remained a mystery…until now. For the first time ever, the discovery of a shallow-water feeding ground has made observing this behavior possible. Now, shark scientist Dr. Craig O'Connell and marine biologist Aliah Banchik dive into the direct line of fire as they attempt to reveal exactly how these predators use their tails to stun and kill.

Encores run at 10 PM and 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

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