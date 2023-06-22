Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, saturday night live, season 48, snl

Trump, FOX & Friends, Spy Balloon & More Top SNL Season 48 Cold Opens

NBC's Saturday Night Live released the rundown of SNL Season 48's Top 5 cold open sketches - including Donald Trump, FOX & Friends, and more.

Over the past few days, we've had a chance to look back on the 48th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Our last two updates looked at the top five live sketches – with it being a big season for Megan Thee Stallion and Pedro Pascal – as well as the top five pretaped sketches (another big one for Pascal). But for this go-around, we look at one of the most important spots on the SNL lineup – the cold open. Basically, the sketch sets the tone for how the night's going to go.

For Season 48, the countdown of cold open sketches includes #5: "Trump Indictment" (April 1, 2023), #4: "Trump Easter" (April 8, 2023), #3: "Herschel Walker" (December 3, 2022), #2: "Fox & Friends" (November 12, 2022), and #1: "Spy Balloon" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look back at why they made the cut:

SNL Season 48 Top Pretaped & Live Sketches

For Season 48, the countdown of pretaped sketches includes #5: "Southwest Airlines Announcement" (January 28, 2023), #4: "Jake from State Farm" (January 28, 2023), #3: "House of the Dragon" (November 12, 2022), #2: "Big Boys" (December 3, 2022), and #1: "Mario Kart" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

For Season 48, the countdown of live sketches includes #5: "Hot Girl Hospital" (October 15, 2022), #4: "Classroom" (October 15, 2022), #3: "Lisa from Temecula (February 4, 2023), #2: "Protective Mom" (February 4, 2023), and #1: "Waking Up" (February 4, 2023). Now, here's a look at why they made the cut:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

