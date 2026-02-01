Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Kennedy Center, opinion, trump

Trump Shutting Down Kennedy Center for 2 Years: "Complete Rebuilding"

Taking to social media, Donald Trump announced that he was closing the Kennedy Center for two years for it to have a "complete rebuilding."

Article Summary Donald Trump announces a two-year closure of the Kennedy Center for a complete rebuilding project.

The recently renamed Trump Kennedy Center is set for major renovations starting July 4, 2026.

Legal questions arise over renaming the Kennedy Center after a 1964 law prohibits changes to its title.

Trump claims renovations will create a world-class arts landmark, with funding reportedly secured.

Donald Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center to the Trump Kennedy Center ("The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts," to be precise) has proven to be such a success that Trump announced on Sunday night via his social media that the center will be closed down for two years – beginning on July 4th, 2026 – in order for it to undergo a "complete rebuilding." The news comes a little more than a month after the official name change, as more artists continue to cancel events at the venue. Two weeks after being announced as taking over the position, live-entertainment veteran executive Kevin Couch resigned as the head of artistic programming. It remains to be seen whether Trump's changing the center's name is even legal, given a 1964 federal law that prohibits the center's board (in this case, Trump's handpicked lineup) from changing "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" as its name.

"In honor of the 250th Anniversary of our Country, whereupon we will simultaneously begin Construction of the new and spectacular Entertainment Complex," Trump or someone representing him posted on social media, adding that financing is on the project is reportedly "completed, and fully in place!" Trump continued, "This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before. America will be very proud of its new and beautiful Landmark for many generations to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Citing recommendations from a one-year review by "Contractors, Musical Experts, Art Institutions, and other Advisors and Consultants," the options reportedly included a complete shutdown until renovations were complete, or a partial shutdown that would allow construction to take place around what would most likely be Kid Rock's three-year residency, requiring a long time to complete. "I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World," Trump continued. "In other words, if we don't close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!"

He added, "Based on these findings, and totally subject to Board approval, I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time, with a scheduled Grand Reopening that will rival and surpass anything that has taken place with respect to such a Facility before."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!