Posted in: Fox, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, opinion, Tucker Carlson, twitter

Tucker Carlson Apparently Ignoring FOX "News" C&D, Posts New Episode

Even after a cease & desist letter from FOX "News" advising against it, Tucker Carlson posted the third episode of his Twitter show.

Earlier this week, we learned that FOX "News" had sent ex-primetime host Tucker Carlson & his legal team a cease-and-desist letter over his show on Twitter – with the rumored "news channel" claiming that Carlson's social media show is in direct violation of his still-binding contract (more on how we got here in a minute). Well, it turns out Carlson & his legal team apparently didn't think much of what FOX "News" thought because a new episode dropped today. The topic? How amazing it was to see Donald Trump treated like the garbage that he was, is & will always be – though we're thinking Tuck might disagree with our take and go for something a little more "brown-nosey." So what's your next move, FOX "News"? Are you going to let Tuck treat you like little *******? This looks like a job for… SUPER ELON MUSK!

FOX "News" vs Tucker Carlson II: How We Got Here

In a statement released to Axios last week, Carlson's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, argued that the FOX "News'" action was a violation of Carlson's First Amendment rights. "FOX defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds. Now they want to take Tucker Carlson's right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events," said Freedman. For their part, Carlson's team is accusing FOX "News" of fraud and countered that FOX "News" broke the contract when senior executives reportedly back-peddled on promises to Carlson in ways that were "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth." In addition, Carlson's attorneys take issue with FOX "News" settling the Dominion Voting Systems case in a way that "would indicate wrongdoing" on the ex-primetime host's part. In addition, a source familiar with all of this awesomeness said Carlson's legal team was also taking issue with the challenge since they don't consider Twitter to be comparable competition to FOX "News" (don't let Elon know).

According to the Axios report, FOX "News" General Counsel Bernard Gugar sent a letter to Carlson's lawyers not long after the first episode of Carlson's new show hit Twitter, making the charge that Carlson "is in breach" with his current contract with the rumored news channel. "In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, FOX expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity," the letter reportedly stated at one point. "This evening, we were made aware of Mr. Tucker Carlson's appearance on Twitter in a video that lasted over 10 minutes," the letter read. "Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson's 'services shall be completely exclusive to FOX."

In terms of Carlson's deal, FOX "News" offered a reminder in the letter that Carlson is "prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether 'over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised'" – and as far as they're concerned, Carlson's Twitter lovefest falls under the banner of "prohibited." One of Axios' sources shared that FOX "News" believes that it's been handling things on the up-and-up when it comes to finding a resolution to the matter – though another source tells Axios that FOX "News" is perfectly fine with Carlson wallowing in obscurity on the media sidelines until 2025. Ouch. In pop culture years, it might as well be 2087.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that FOX "News" had slapped their ex-employee & his legal team with a cease-and-desist letter over his show on Twitter (and not a Twitter show, as Elon Musk keeps reminding folks) – which had dropped two loads at that point, with the third load dropping today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!