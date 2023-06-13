Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, miami, opinion, the apprentice, trump

Donald Trump Set for Different "Reality Show" After Not Guilty Plea

Donald Trump pleads "not guilty" to all 37 indictment charges, kicking off a different kind of "reality show" for the ex-The Apprentice host.

Last week, we got the heads up that Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into Donald Trump's handling of classified material had resulted in Trump being charged with 37 felony counts (31 counts of violating the Espionage Act and another six counts that include obstruction of justice & false statements – check out the indictment in full here). As the Justice Department sees it, prosecutors have more than enough evidence of Trump not only possessing classified documents after his run as POTUS had wrapped but also that he actively engaged in obstructing Federal agents' efforts as they were attempting to retrieve any remaining documents.

The second best part of that announcement? Learning that Trump would have to roll into Miami to be arrested & fingerprinted (but no mugshot for Trump to pimp on a t-shirt for $29.99) and answer the charges against him on the upcoming Tuesday. Well, today is that Tuesday… and today is that special day. In pleading "not guilty" to all charges, Trump put the finishing touches on another "record-setting" move: being the first former President of the United States to ever face those charges. A quick suggestion to Trump if he's having a hard time dealing with all of this? Maybe he could imagine that he's signing onto an elaborate reality show with a season finale that could see Trump walk. If he outlasts everyone, then he becomes a champion. If he loses, then Trump could be looking at 20+ years in prison and millions in fines. Now those are some very real-world risks.

Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson Not Doing Donald Trump Any Favors

In the unsealed indictment, there's a section with an allegation that reads, "In August or September 2021, at The Bedminster Club, Trump showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation." Okay, got that? Now, let's take a trip back to 2022 for an interview that Tucker Carlson did with Kid Rock for FOX "News." At one point during the interview (1:40 mark in the video below), Rock shared what went on during one of the times that he was spending some quality time with Trump: "We're looking at maps and s***, and I'm like, 'Am I supposed to be in on this s—?' I make dirty records sometimes. 'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'" While there's nothing to confirm that the two things are directly connected, it's definitely gotten the attention of social media in a very big way.

