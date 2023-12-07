Posted in: Games, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: peacock, preview, season 2, Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal: Anthony Mackie Confirms Season 2 at The Game Awards

During tonight's The Game Awards, series star & EP Anthony Mackie confirmed that Twisted Metal will be back on Peacock for a second season.

Fans of showrunner, writer & executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) 10-episode live-action/comedy adaptation of Twisted Metal were treated to some very good news during The Game Awards tonight, live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Series star & executive producer Anthony Mackie broke the news that Peacock has given a green light for a second season – along with an announcement teaser featuring a very familiar face.

"I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans – I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," said showrunner, EP & writer Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement. "We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew." Here's a look at the announcement video confirming a second season:

Our Twisted Preview of Peacock's "Twisted Metal"

Joining Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4) for the series are Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville), Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville) & Joe Seanoa (AEW) aka Samoa Joe, Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS). Now, here's a look at the EXPLICIT & CLEAN official trailers for Peacock's Twisted Metal – followed by a rundown of who's who in the streaming series, a series overview, and previously-released previews):

A Look Back at Who's Who…

Mackie's John Doe is a smart-ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community comes true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe. Church's Agent Stone is a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments.

Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America… and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power. Arnett & Seanoa's Sweet Tooth is a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. Campbell is set for the recurring role of Raven, though no additional information on the series character was released. Cabral is set to play Quiet's (Beatriz) over-protective brother, Loud. Mitchell's Stu & Vaughans' Mike are the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters. Beatty Jr.'s Tommy is a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.

