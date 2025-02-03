Posted in: ABC, CBS, Comics, NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: canada, trudeau, trump, United States

U.S./Canada Tariffs Delayed "At Least 30 Days"; Trudeau/Trump Talk

After a phone call between Canada PM Justin Trudeau and POTUS Donald Trump, the trade tariffs have been delayed for "at least 30 days."

Shortly after Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and POTUS Donald Trump confirmed that the pending tariff war between the two countries had been paused for 30 days, Canada's PM Justin Trudeau confirmed that the proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods and services was on pause for "at least 30 days" after a phone call between Trump and Trudeau brought an agreement between the two leaders on a number of issues.

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology, and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border," Trudeau wrote in a social media post, detailing what resulted from the phone call.

He continued, "In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together."

The pauses on the threatened tariffs come only hours after global markets signaled panic and uncertainty, with a number of companies hit with losses early on (as we mentioned when we discussed the potential impact tariffs against Canada could have on U.S. television production in Red and Blue states, such as California and Texas). Here's a look at Trudeau's statement:

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!