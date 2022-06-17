U.S. Capital Police Arrest Triumph, Smigel & Colbert Crew? You Keed!

Apparently, the U.S. Capital Police wasn't in the mood the "keed" around on Thursday night, with reports that a number of individuals working for CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested after taping a segment for the late-night talk show focusing on Robert Smigel's (Saturday Night Live, Late Night with Conan O'Brien) Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. "On Wednesday, June 15, and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show," said a CBS spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."

For their part, the U.S. Capital Police say in a statement that the group was confronted by police in the Longworth House Office Building at around 8:30 pm ET on Thursday night after the area was closed to visitors. "Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," read the statement, along with confirmation from the USCP that the group was charged with unlawful entry. "This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the statement continued. In this clip from 2020, distinguished journalist Triumph reported from Washington, D.C. amid unprecedented restrictions that were being placed on the access that the press was getting for President Trump's impeachment trial: