U2 Scripted Series in Development from Netflix, J.J. Abrams/Bad Robot

Netflix will team with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Production company to develop a scripted series about legendary rock staple U2. The untitled series will be penned by Anthony McCarten, the four-time Oscar nominee writer who's also behind the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (with co-writer Peter Morgan) that focused on frontman Freddie Mercury played by Rami Malek, according to The Hollywood Reporter. McCarten's covered a wide range of subjects in his biopics including Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (2017) and Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything (2014) The aforementioned films won Best Actor Oscars for its leads in Malek, Gary Oldman, and Eddie Redmayne.

Recent Music Biopics on Film and TV

Details of U2's involvement are being kept under wraps as well as plot, but THR reports that the band is expected to be in some capacity in sanctioning the project. The series comes from Warner Bros Television where Bad Robot is housed under an exclusive deal. The streaming giant, WB, and Bad Robot declined to comment. The upcoming biopic series continues a trend of music-themed given the success of the 20th Century Studios film that won four Academy Awards. Other recent releases include the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman that starred Taron Egerton, the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic from WB that stars Austin Butler as the rock crooner, and Roku Original's "Weird" Al Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe. Others currently in development include those of Madonna and Bob Marley. Netflix previously released the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt in 2017, while Hulu recently released the limited series Pam & Tommy covering the band's drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

U2 History & Accomplishments

Frontman Bono, lead guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton, and drummer Larry Mullen Jr formed U2 in 1976 out of Dublin, Ireland releasing 14 studio albums throughout their 46-year run selling over 170 million records worldwide with a record 22 Grammys. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005, the group ranked 22nd on Rolling Stone's 2010 list of greatest artists of all time.