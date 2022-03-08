Under the Banner of Heaven: Andrew Garfield Series Debuts This April

Under the Banner of Heaven, the true-crime miniseries will debut on Hulu on April 28th. The 7-episode series is based on the book by Jon Krakauer and adapted by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black. It stars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones, will premiere on Thursday, April 28 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., then on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

The premiere will feature the first 2 episodes, with a new episode available in each of the following five weeks. The first official teaser for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven is available now.

Under the Banner of Heaven follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith, as these things tend to do for cops in these shows, even if they're based on true events. That's the trope of cop shows after all.

The limited series also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, and Sandra Seacat. Expect a lot of grim, angsty thesping on this show. Under the Banner of Heaven is created by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie and Gillian Berrie. Under the Banner of Heaven is produced by FX Productions.