Unicorn: Warriors Eternal: Genndy Tartakovsky Series Gets New Teaser Set for a two-episode debut on May 4th, here's a look at a new teaser for Adult Swim and Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorns: Warriors Eternal.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal echoes the cinematic artistry of the five-time Emmy-winner's previous critically-acclaimed works as the supernatural animated-action series follows a team of heroes who reawaken to fight an ominous force throughout eternity. When the reawakening of our heroes manifests in the bodies of new unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world against the prevailing darkness. Last month, we were treated to official key art, trailer & series overview for the animated adventure. Now, with only eight days to go, we're getting another look at the Cartoon Network Studios-produced series via a teaser released by Adult Swim earlier today.

"This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on—'Dexter's Laboratory,' 'Samurai Jack,' and 'Sym-Bionic Titan'—were like a training ground, getting us ready for this series. It took all of that time to finally be able to tackle a show like 'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,'" said Tartakovsky. Now, here's a look at the latest teaser and the official trailer for the series, set to hit Adult Swim screens with two episodes at midnight on May 4th (and on HBO Max & other locations the following day):

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.