Upcoming Disney LGBTQ+ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging Here's why two important upcoming Disney-set LGBTQ+ events make this steaming pile of Ron DeSantis lies worse than usual (not an easy task).

While the legal matter between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & his lackeys and Disney over the latter showing the former why you shouldn't bring a metaphorical spork to a metaphorical knife fight, "Ronnie D" is taking a timeout to remove his head from his assumed sandbox to try to rewrite current history. Now, if you're looking to peddle out a whole new pile of lies but can't afford FOX "News," then what's the next best thing? Why, "News"max, of course! You know, "Newsmax: Our News Ain't Legit, But There's A Lot Of It!" During his informercial, Ronnie D claimed victory against "The Mouse" over the Florida Parental Rights In Education Act, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay" Law… otherwise known as the "Angry White People Afraid of Change" Law… otherwise known as the "I'm Afraid of My Own Sexuality So I Need to Take It Out on Others" Law. While turning his interview into a sad, lonely drinking game (where you take a shot and hate yourself a little more every time Ronnie D says "woke" because you begin to realize how pathetic it is that you take marching orders from someone like Ronnie D), "Trump Lite" had this to say: "Since our skirmish last year, Disney has not been involved in any of those issues. They have not made a peep. That ultimately is the most important – that Disney is not allowed to pervert the system to the detriment of Floridians. So that's a win for the people of Florida." Hmmm… "not made a peep," Ronnie D? Because the following events sound like really big f***ing "peeps" to me…

Running from May 31st through June 4th, Gay Days Orlando will once again include the Disney parks as part of its five-day festivities. Three decades running, the annual multiday event finds tens of thousands of members of the LGBTQ community & their allies heading out to the Orlando area from across the globe – and bringing a ton of money into the state with them. But perhaps the biggest highlight is the red shirt days when members of the LGBTQ community & their allies coordinate wearing red shirts to specific parks to celebrate their pride & support.

And let's not forget that California-based LGBTQ+ workplace equality organization Out & Equal is hosting its 2023 Workplace Summit at "The Mouse's'" Florida vacation home. For more than 20 years, the largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world has brought together executives, ERG leaders & members, and HR and DEI professionals & experts to work towards LGBTQ+ equality. Running from September 11th through September 14th, attendees will network and share strategies that create inclusive workplaces where everyone feels like they belong and where LGBTQ+ employees are offered an environment for professional growth & success. And Disney isn't just hosting the event – the Out & Equal website lists the company as a top sponsor.

We're guessing that maybe Ronnie D might be a bit confused over what goes on in his own state… or maybe he'll try to pass legislation to make it all go away? Because right now, Ronnie D is a lot of bluster & red-faced whining. While Disney? Well, this is only the first round for"The Mouse"…