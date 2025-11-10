Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: v for vendetta

V for Vendetta: Moore & Lloyd's Work Reportedly Set for HBO Adapt

HBO is reportedly adapting writer Alan Moore and artist David Lloyd's V for Vendetta as a series, with Pete Jackson writing the adaptation.

Remember, remember, the tenth of November – because that's the day that Variety reported exclusively that a series adaptation of writer Alan Moore and artist David Lloyd's comic series V for Vendetta was in development at HBO. Though all parties involved either declined to comment on the report or didn't respond in time to the request, it seems Pete Jackson (The Death of Bunny Munro, Somewhere Boy) will pen the series adaptation, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran serving as executive producers. Stemming from Warner Bros. Television, Ben Stephenson (via Poison Pen) and Leanne Klein (of Wall to Wall Media, part of Warner Bros. Television Studios UK) are also executive-producing.

Moore and Lloyd's work was originally serialized in 1982 in the British anthology "Warrior," with DC taking over publishing rights beginning in 1988. In 2005, Warner Bros. produced a popular feature film adaptation directed by James McTeigue and starring Hugo Weaving as V and Natalie Portman as Evey. The film would go on to gross over $130 million at the global box office and is set to be re-released next year in honor of its 20th anniversary. If confirmed, V for Vendetta would be the latest in DC Comics-based live-action series. Recently, HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker wrapped its second season, with the Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre-starring Lanterns expected to premiere in Early 2026.

Here's a look at the official overview for V For Vendetta: "Set in a futurist totalitarian England, a country without freedom or faith, a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask strikes back against the oppressive overlords on behalf of the voiceless. Armed with only knives and his wits, V, as he&;s called, aims to bring about change in this horrific new world. His only ally? A young woman named Evey Hammond. And she is in for much more than she ever bargained for."

