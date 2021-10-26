Val Zod: Metayer, Peters Penning Michael B. Jordan Superman Series

Back in July, reports surfaced that Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society was developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max focusing on the Val-Zod character with DC Entertainment and Warner Bros Television. At the time, the word was that writers were currently working on a script and that Jordan was set to produce and possibly star (though for now, Jordan's involvement remains behind the scenes). On Tuesday, Deadline Hollywood revealed who those writers are: Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters (American Snow, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) are set to write Val Zod, the Superman from Earth 2 and one of the last Kryptonians (as well as the second individual to wear The Man of Steel's cape).

The project is apart from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' upcoming Superman movie for Warner Bros. that will cast a Black actor in the role of Clark Kent. Reportedly, Jordan was more interested in developing and promoting an existing Black character than go the direction that Abrams and Coates are going with their film. "It's important for people to see themselves in roles that they normally wouldn't see. What that does to the next generation, to a kid or somebody that didn't think that is something that they could achieve — now they're thinking about it and daydreaming about it," Jordan shared in a recent interview with THR that helped shine some light on Jordan's creative goals towards the character.

