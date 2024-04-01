Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, scooby doo, season 2, teaser, Velma

Velma Season 2: Max Announces "Scooby-Doo" Series' April Return Date

Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma will be returning to Max for a second season on Thursday, April 25th.

It was back in June 2023 when Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, announced during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, and Warner Bros. Animation's Velma would be back for a second season. Since that time, things have been pretty quiet – and then, at around the start of the year – there were rumblings that the animated series would be back in April. Now, thanks to Max's April 2024 trailer that was released earlier today (which you can check out above, beginning at around the 1:39 mark), we have Thursday, April 25th, locked in as the official return date.

"The original Hanna-Barbera shows are still out there to watch. We are not erasing the originals. We just want to be a little ice planet on the outer regions of the Scooby-verse!" Grandy shared with Emmys magazine in May 2023, making the logical case that both can exist at the same time and the world will still continue to turn. "Mindy [Kaling] came to me and said she'd love to work on a story with Velma…She loved the character and thought it would be funny to have her at the center of a show. We asked ourselves, 'Why stop [at Velma being South Asian]?' None of these characters are rooted to being white. We were worried about going to Warner Bros. and asking them to do it, but they said, 'Do it. It's time! Just make sure it's funny and good!'"

Joining Kaling in the main voice cast is Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns also lend their voices. Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy will executive produce alongside Howard Klein and Sam Register.

