Very Unfair Previews of Next Week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage

AEW just finished ruining The Chadster's weekend with two nights in a row of thoroughly entertaining pro wrestling and Tony Khan is already back at it again, looking to ensure that The Chadster never again can have sex with his wife. The company is already planning next Friday and Saturday's episodes of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite, and The Chadster can't stand to see the matches Tony Khan has lined up as part of his personal vendetta against The Chadster.

The lineup for AEW Rampage on Friday features two massive matches and the start of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

After the two got into a scuffle on Dynamite on Saturday, Dr. Britt Baker DMD will take on Anna Jay on Rampage. Personally, The Chadster feels it's very unfair to WWE that AEW would employ actual dentists as wrestlers on their show. WWE had to make due with Kane pretending to be a dentist back in the day and that's the way it should be. Getting an actual dentist on the show is really just unfair competition but it's no less than The Chadster would expect from someone as vindictive and petty as Tony Khan.

Rampage will also have the second match between Pac and Andrade, which is overkill. If you're going to compete with WWE, the least you can do is be original. Constantly having rematches is WWE's gimmick and Tony Khan should get his own ideas.

The World Title Eliminator tournament will begin on AEW Rampage too, and if you ask The Chadster, those brackets are extremely disrespectful to Vince McMahon, WWE, and The Chadster personally. Any one of the potential matchups in this tournament could be great, and that's so unfair. When is Tony Khan going to give up trying to ruin The Chadster's life? You can't ruin something that's already ruined. You won, Tony Khan! Leave The Chadster alone!

Oh come on! The Chadster just got done explaining how unfair AEW doing rematches is and now they're doing Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black for the third time?! All the people who keep writing to Bleeding Cool and saying that The Chadster is "delusional" and that "Tony Khan obviously doesn't care about Chad" and "what is Chad's wife's phone number" can shut up now. The Chadster doesn't see how anyone could possibly deny what Tony Khan is doing now.

AEW Rampage airs on Friday at 10PM Eastern and Dynamite airs at a special time on Saturday at 8PM Eastern once again this week.

