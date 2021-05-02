Vigil: BBC Previews Thriller from Line of Duty, Bodyguard Producers

The BBC has released the first trailer for their new Big Event thriller series Vigil. It aired after the broadcast of the finale of Line of Duty on Sunday evening. Vigil is produced by World Productions, which also produces Line of Duty, Bodyguard, and The Pembrokeshire Murders. The project involves the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death taking place onboard the submarine HMS Vigil brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain's national security. Who can resist a murder mystery on a submarine?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vigil: Trailer – BBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWV-j_9FAw4)

Vigil stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, and Paterson Joseph, and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. Vigil's heavy-duty ensemble cast also features Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen, and Lauren Lyle. These are names known to many British viewers, even if Americans may not be as familiar with them. Let's just say the show is full of Doctor Who and Game of Thrones alumni. This is Leslie's second series after she left Game of Thrones, the first being The Good Fight, the acclaimed spinoff of The Good Wife from CBS Entertainment. Martin Compston, of course, is now famous for being in Line of Duty.

The 6-part thriller is written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, with episodes by Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani. It is directed by Bafta-winner James Strong and Isabelle Sieb. Vigil is produced by Angie Daniell, executive produced by Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, James Strong, and Tom Edge.

Vigil is set and was filmed in Scotland and is supported by the National Lottery through Screen Scotland. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios.