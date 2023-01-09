Vinland Saga Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll (Official Trailer) Vinland Saga Season 2, the second season of the epic anime series adapting Makoto Yukimura's Viking saga, is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season Two is now streaming on Crunchyroll as well as the first season for the first time! The visually stunning Viking epic, now produced by MAPPA, the studio behind Chainsaw Man, JUJUTSU KAISEN, and Attack on Titan Final Season, will air new episodes weekly, every Monday at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Crunchyroll.

Adapted from the epic manga series by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga tells the story of young Viking Thorfinn, who witnesses the murder of his legendary tribal chief father and sets out on a journey of revenge, only to end up following his father's killer Askeladd's band of mercenary raiders, becoming increasingly unstoppable as a warrior and killer in hopes of killing Askeladd in a duel. The story goes beyond Thorfinn's quest for vengeance, especially when his journey takes him to faraway lands and gets him involved with King Canute and the unfolding of historical events. What happens when there is no more revenge to be had, and Thorfinn has to face the death and destruction he caused in his wake? The rest of Vinland Saga deals with the next chapter of Thorfinn's life.

"A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a "slave" and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter with Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life. On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of "the promised land." This is "The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)." "The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)" that lies beyond the prologue."

Thorfinn's quest for redemption and his turn to pacifism actually feels more like a Japanese preoccupation than a Scandinavian one, but there's nothing wrong with that. Japanese creators are frequently using the historical sagas of other cultures to find themes and ideas dear to themselves to explore, and Vinland Saga is a meticulously researched and drawn story to make the long journey feel earned.

