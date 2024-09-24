Posted in: Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, kamala harris, opinion, univision

VP Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Set for Separate Univision Town Halls

Univision announced and released details on the two separate town halls set for VP Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for next month.

The good news? Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump will be addressing the key issues that are on the top of voters' minds – including the economy, jobs, healthcare, immigration, and foreign policy, on Univision in October. The bad news? It won't be during a one-on-one debate – instead, each candidate will take part in their own town hall. Univision News announced that Los Latinos Question… Donald Trump Responds will air on Tuesday, October 8, at 10 pm ET from Miami, Florida – with Los Latinos Question… Kamala Harris Responds airing on Thursday, October 10, at 10 pm ET from Las Vegas, Nevada. Both events are set to air coast-to-coast with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX 's Noticias 24/7 channel and will also be available in English on Noticias Univision's YouTube channel.

Each town hall will be moderated by journalist Enrique Acevedo, with undecided Hispanic voters getting the opportunity to ask questions directly to each candidate on a wide selection of topics. Both events are important for both VP Harris and Trump, spotlighting an electorate that represents close to 15% of the voting bloc at a time when there will be well less than a month to go before election day.

"Noticias Univision serves as a two-way bridge: we bring every voice to our community while conveying the concerns of Latinos to those in power," shared Daniel Coronell, President of Noticias Univision. "There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the US, making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation." Viewers can follow Noticias Univision's coverage of the 2024 presidential election across all platforms, including UnivisionNoticias.com, Noticias Univision app, and on social media by following @UniNoticias on X, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

