Walker: Blood & Treasure Star Matt Barr Joins Jared Padalecki Series

With Jared Padalecki set to introduce his Cordell Walker to viewers of The CW's Walker beginning January 21, the reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series is making sure he's got a friend to lean on. When he's not trying to arrest him, that is. Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats) is joining the series as Cordell's best friend Hoyt, described as "Hill Country's Han Solo" and a "Lonestar lothario' who finds himself facing off with his friend on the opposite side of the law.

Barr joins a cast that also includes Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), and Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile). Here's a look back at Padalecki formally welcoming The CW viewers and the SPN Family to Texas:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.