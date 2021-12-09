Walker Earns Early Return, Riverdale & The Flash On the Move & More!

So The CW released a revised & updated midseason return schedule for some of its biggest shows, and there are some things to take note of. The biggest change is that the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker will be moving up its midseason return by two weeks (from January 27, 2022, to January 13, 2022), with the news coming on the same day that the series wraps its run before the holiday break. On January 11th, Superman & Lois returns for a second season as a lead-in for the new series Naomi. The very next day, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman return from their long winter's nap. Where it gets interesting is in March, when Riverdale returns for the second half of Season 6 to a new home on Sunday nights. Meanwhile, The Flash and Kung Fu will take over Wednesdays beginning March 9 (after DC's LoT & Batwoman wrap their season runs), with Nancy Drew and Charmed holding down the fort on Friday nights. Now here's a look at the full return schedule:

Monday, December 20

8-9 p.m. Dynasty (Season 5 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Original episode)

Friday, January 7

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Midseason return)

Saturday, January 8

8-8:30 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original episode)

8:30-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-9:30 p.m. World's Funniest Animals (Original episode)

9:30-10 p.m. World's Funniest Animals

Sunday, January 9

7-10 p.m. The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Tuesday, January 11

8-9 p.m. Superman & Lois (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Naomi (Series premiere)

Wednesday, January 12

8-9 p.m. DC's Legends Of Tomorrow (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (Midseason return)

Thursday, January 13

8-9 p.m. Walker (Midseason return; moved from January 27)

Sunday, January 16

8-9 p.m. Legends of the Hidden Temple (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original episode)

Monday, January 17

8-9 p.m. Naomi (Series premiere encore)

9-10 p.m. 4400 (Midseason return)

Thursday, January 27

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Midseason return)

Monday, February 21

8-9 p.m. All American (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. All American: Homecoming (Series premiere)

Sunday, March 6

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (Midseason return; new night)

Wednesday, March 9

8-9 p.m. The Flash (Midseason return; new night)

9-10 p.m. Kung Fu (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, March 11

8-9 p.m. Charmed (Season 4 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Return with original episodes)