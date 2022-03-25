Walker: Jensen Ackles-Directed Ep Overview Reveals Kansas Appearance

We knew that Jensen Ackles would be reuniting with his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki behind-the-camera during the current season of Padalecki's CW series Walker. Then, Ackles took us on a tour of the "identity crisis" that the cast & crew jokingly put him through during his time directing. And now, we're happy to share the official overview for Ackles' episode and the reason why we're especially happy? Because we know the SPN Family will appreciate knowing that the band Kansas ("Carry On (Wayward Son)") will be making an appearance during this chapter. Plus, we all know that as the episode inches closer that we're going to be getting more looks from behind the scenes. Now while the overview itself is general enough, we're throwing on the "MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" nightlight (because they're minor, get it?) and throwing down an image spoiler buffer ahead of the overview for S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play" (premiering on Thursday, April 14th):

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play": JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.