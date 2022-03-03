Walker: Jensen Ackles Gets Red Hood & Days of Our Lives Reminders

So if you checked in with us earlier this week then you know Bleeding Cool was checking in with Jensen Ackles as he kicked off his time directing what looks to be Episode 214 of his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki's The CW series Walker. And that's when Ackles revealed that someone was setting up his director chair as reminders of the other "identities" Ackles has held (or still holds) to this day. And they ranged from Dean Winchester and Soldier Boy to the man himself. But we're guessing that whoever is behind it doesn't feel like they've gotten the point across to Ackles enough. So for the fourth and fifth days? A return to Ackles's time as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives (1997-2000) along with a 1999 edition of Soap Opera Magazine (nice touch) followed by a reference to his work voicing Jason Todd aka Red Hood in 2010's animated Batman: Under the Red Hood. Here's a look:

