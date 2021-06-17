Walker Season 1 Episode 14 Preview: Cordell's Game-Changing Decision

Earlier today, we shared a preview for tonight's episode of The CW's Walker that finds Cordell (Jared Padalecki) dealing with two huge personal losses. Feeling he needs to make a drastic change to his life, Cordell takes a leave of absence to re-evaluate his life and share some rough news with Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley). In the following clip, we see Cordell taking care of the former- stepping away from law enforcement to give himself the time he needs to decide where he wants his life's path to go. Though we can't shake this feeling that some other forces will be in play to help him with those decisions.

Here's a look at the newest preview for "Mehar's Jacket," with The CW's Walker returning Thursday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker | Season 1 Episode 14 | Walker Begins A New Chapter Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WnA1K3hVAo)

Now here's a look back at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for tonight's episode:

Walker Season 1, Episode 14 "Mehar's Jacket": ROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×14 Promo "Mehar's Jacket" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHpdo8E3iNs)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.