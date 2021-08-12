Walker Season 1 Finale "Drive" Preview: For Cordell, This Ends Tonight

Well, The CW's Walker definitely knows how to build up the tension heading into its first season finale. After a season filled with attempts by Cordell (Jared Padalecki) to get a fresh start with his life, the truth about his wife's murder is about to be revealed. But this time, it's the whole truth and from the person behind it all: Stan (Jeffrey Nordling). And as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Drive", all of this mystery is going to finally come to a head- one way or another:

Walker Season 1 Episode 18 "Drive": SEASON FINALE – Walker's (Jared Padalecki) world is shattered after receiving shocking news that changes everything. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×18 Promo "Drive" (HD) Season Finale Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z65cyRoLKE)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

