Walker Season 3 Update: S03E02 "Sittin' on a Rainbow" Images Released

So with a little more than a week to go until the third season premiere of The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker as well as the spinoff prequel series Walker Independence, we have an update on what we know about the upcoming season of the main series. Previously, we saw that the season kicks off with Cordell (Padalecki) still missing. Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) & the Rangers are going all-out to find him, while Stella (Violet Brinson) goes a different route for answers. And then there's the matter of who Cordell's captors are… and what their real agenda is. For this update, we not only have preview images and an overview for S03E01 "World On a String" (directed by Steve Robin and written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke) but also for S03E02 "Sittin' on a Rainbow" (directed by Austin Nichols and written by Aaron Carew). And let's just say that Cordell's season premiere problems didn't quite end with the season premiere:

Walker Season 3 Episode 1 "World On a String": SEASON PREMIERE – Picking up where we left off in season 2, it's graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell (Jared Padalecki) goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and the rest of the Rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely, but Stella (Violet Brinson) has ideas of her own on how she can help. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke.

Walker Season 3 Episode 2 "Sittin' on a Rainbow": WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew.

And here's a look at the most recently-released trailer for the return of The CW's Walker: