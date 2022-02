Walker Welcomes Ashley Reyes as Jared Padalecki's New Partner

If you had a feeling from last week's preview for "Nudge" that Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker might be getting a new partner then you were absolutely correct. On Monday, Deadline Hollywood confirmed that Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) will be taking a lead role on the series as Cassie Perez (taking over for Lindsay Morgan's Micki Ramirez, who recently exited the series), Cordell's new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for 8 years before that, Reyes's Perez is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she's one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her. But rather than color inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colors all over the canvas. And as you're about to see from the following preview images, overview & promo for "Nudge," a case of mistaken identity leads to an "electrifying" first meeting between Cordell and Perez. In addition, Liam (Keegan Allen) gets some help with his plan and Colton (Jalen Thomas Brooks) realizes he has some serious emotional laundry he has to fold and put away when it comes to Stella (Violet Brinson):

Walker Season 2 Episode 10 "Nudge": CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson). Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher.

Padalecki is teaming with series creator, executive producer & showrunner Anna Fricke, and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore to develop the prequel origin story Walker: Independence. Written by Fahey from a story by Fahey and Fricke, the spinoff is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Larry Teng (Nancy Drew, Elementary) is set to direct and executive produce the pilot. Padalecki & Fahey will executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear, as well as Lin and Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios will serve as the studio.

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin), and Dave Annable (What/If). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.