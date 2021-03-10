WandaVision EP Jac Schaeffer Breaks Down Series, Teases Future

As uninspiring as the title of "The Series Finale" for the presumably final episode of the Disney+ series WandaVision, showrunner and EP Jac Schaeffer offers a nudge, wink, and possible shush Agatha Harkness-style teasing the future of the series to Deadline Hollywood. The first Marvel TV entry for the streamer filled in some major exposition blanks concerning the Sokovian twin Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her robotic hubby Vision (Paul Bettany). When asked if this is the last we'll see of WandaVision, Schaeffer deferred to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. "It wasn't necessarily the plan to have another season, but in the Marvel world you never know," she quoted. As far as where the series from conception, nothing ever deviated from the core of getting to Wanda embracing her destiny as the Scarlet Witch.

"This is essentially what we envisioned from the very beginning," Shaeffer continued. "This was always going to be a story about grief, and we took that seriously, and it's a little bit reductive, but we used the stages of grief to map out the arc of the season, and we knew that we wanted to take it to a place of acceptance. It is acceptance in two ways, it's ultimately Wanda's acceptance of the mantle of the Scarlet Witch, and then secondly and perhaps more importantly it is acceptance of her grief and of the fact that she has to let Vision and the boys go. So, you know, things changed along the way and there were discoveries and enhancements and all the sort of ins and outs of the finale specifically was kind of ever-shifting, but the actual goodbye scene was written fairly early on and we were all united behind it."

How Closely Does WandaVision Fit the Scarlet Witch in the Comics?

According to Schaeffer, WandaVision fit within the nature of the Scarlet Witch portrayed in the comics. "Her history in the comics is one of loss," she said. "That is something that in the comics and in the MCU has often defined her and defined her characterization. She's been a more serious character and a character who at times seems locked into her own sadness and mourning, and so that is obviously where we wanted to start and what we wanted to build around. We saw an opportunity with the overlay of the sitcom to get to see Wanda and Lizzie trying on all these different colors, you know, seeing her be joyful and mischievous and flirty and all these different things. We could dig into all the different sides of this woman, but in the comics and in the MCU this woman has endured more loss than perhaps anyone, and that was the thing that we wanted to explore and work through with her."

When it came to the sitcom idea, the EP admits it was largely Feige's idea to have the main characters married as Wanda conjured the world within the town of Westview. As far as what happens to Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), Schaeffer didn't offer any more than what was shown in the episode with Wanda placing her into the sitcom trance after taking away all her magic making her as powerless as the longtime suffering enthralled townsfolk throughout the season. The showrunner also didn't offer anything else as to any future with Evan Peters, who was revealed to be Agatha's "husband" Ralph Boehner posing as Wanda's slain brother and not a cross-dimensional traveled Quicksilver from the X-Men universe. "What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I'm interested to see whatever he does next," Schaeffer said. For more on how the EP's comments on what her creative input is on the post-credit scene for the finale is, breaking down Wanda's emotions throughout the series, and explaining the absences of Mephisto and Doctor Strange, head over to Deadline.