Scarlet Witch Controls the Chaos With Hot Toys WandaVision Figure

WandaVision might be over, but fans of the hit Disney+ series still have something to look forward to with Hot Toys. The popular toy company has revealed new 1:6 scale figures from the MCU TV series, starting with Scarlet Witch. This design comes straight from the season finale giving fans an accurate live-action version of her Marvel Comics costume. The figure features high amounts of detail, color, and likeness to her real-life counterpart Elizabeth Olsen. Scarlet Witch is also packed with some fun details like luminous reflective eyes and LEDs in her forearms. She will also feature a hooded fabric cape with bendable wire so fans can capture the perfect pose.

WandaVision has shown fans the greatness of TV once again with weekly conversations and fan theories. This figure is exactly what fans want, and it is packed with all the right stuff. From a Darkhold, chaos magic effects accessories to her new costume, this Scarlet Witch is one that fans will not want to miss. The WandaVision Scarlet Witch 1:6 Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $275. She is set to release between July and September 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be on the lookout for the upcoming Vision 1:6 scale figure too!

This is Chaos Magic, Wanda. And that makes you the Scarlet Witch.

Trying to get to the bottom of Wanda Maximoff's powers, Agatha takes Wanda off on a trip down memory lane, reliving the past memories. Forced to go along with Agatha's plan, Wanda unleashes her abilities to protect her loved ones, meanwhile gains a greater understanding of the full extent of her considerable powers.

Inspired by WandaVision, Marvel Studios' original series, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce a stunning 1/6th scale collectible figure of The Scarlet Witch and her brand-new costume with impressive details from the series finale. Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities, long curly sculpted hair and her signature headdress, a newly designed body, equipped with LED light-up function on both sides of the forearms, detailed outfit including the hooded cape, specially created hands with red translucent fingertips, Darkhold book, power-using effect accessories, and a dynamic figure base for display. Reserve space for the Scarlet Witch figure from WandaVision collection!

The 1/6th scale The Scarlet Witch Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch in WandaVision

Newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and make-up

Specially applied luminous reflective effect on eyes to emulate Scarlet Witch using her abilities

Brown color long curly hair sculpture with headdress

Newly designed body with over 28 points of articulations and LED-light up function on forearms (battery operated)

Approximately 28 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesture hands

Two (2) pairs of gesture hands with red translucent fingertips

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) red colored hooded cape with patterns (embedded bendable wire)

One (1) red colored vest with black strip and details

One (1) red colored waist armor with patterns

One (1) black colored pants with red strip and details

One (1) pair of black colored boots with red strips

Accessories:

One (1) Darkhold book

Two (2) power-using effects accessories

Specially designed figure stand with character name