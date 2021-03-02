WandaVision: Let's Consider These Easter Egg Opps from Marvel's Past

With Disney's acquisition of Fox and their current working relationship with Sony on Spider-Man, we're seeing more of the fruits bore from collaboration to make it feel like one comprehensive setting even as it introduces the idea of a multiverse with its current projects. We've seen the surprise castings of actors previously tied to the franchise from visionaries like Sam Raimi and Marc Webb in J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx entering the third Tom Holland-starred film No Way Home. Far from Home (2019) also reintroduced the Baxter Building which is tied to The Fantastic Four and part of the Fox-owned Marvel IP for the X-Men Cinematic Universe. Now with WandaVision expanding on the multiverse with X-Men's Evan Peters and series star Elizabeth Olsen continuing her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness directed by Raimi, let's look at how Marvel can take the opportunity to further embrace its past on film and television.

TV Opportunities Beyond WandaVision on Disney+

The upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an opportunity to acknowledge previous live-action attempts of adapting Captain America on the screen outside of the most well-known in Chris Evans. Dick Purcell, Reb Brown, and Matt Slinger played the hero in 1944, 1979 (TV movie), and 1990 film versions. Since time travel is already a thing in Marvel with the concept introduced in Endgame (2020), I could see a scenario where you put in the current actors with the past actors playing around in the background similar to the scenario played out on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine within The Original Series. It could be as subtle as having it playing on a TV in the background or just getting Brown or Salinger in a one-off appearance.

In She-Hulk, I can honestly see Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk have a rough patch trying to perfect that version by having 70s Hulk Lou Ferrigno become one of his failed forms or maybe cast him as a scientist Banner ultimately works with to help perfect the final version in a flashback. It's not really far-fetched to think of Hulk helping random people out a la the Bill Bixby TV series during the events of the blip. If the opportunity isn't taken in Thor: Love and Thunder, I would also make an attempt to get Eric Allan Kramer for She-Hulk given his role as Thor in the made-for-TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns (1988). As far as my guesses to the WandaVision finale on who might be the surprising final guest star as a long shot, I think Peter Hooten's Doctor Strange from 1978 and/or Jessica Walter's Morgan La Faye would be the best obscure nudge and wink surprise the show can have.