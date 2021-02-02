WandaVision Star Randall Park Talks Kat Dennings, Spinoff Talk & More

With four episodes down and the Disney+/Marvel Studios series reaching its midseason point, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision has proven to be both a critical and viewer hit. And as much as the reality-altering mystery is a large reason for that, so is the excellent supporting cast that includes SWORD folks Capt. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and Agent James "Jimmy" Woo (Randall Park)- beginning with "We Interrupt This Program." Now, Park is opening up to EW on what it was like returning to the character and what the future might hold. Here's a look at some of the highlights (followed by a clip from WandaVision):

On What It Was Like Working with Dennings: "She's the best. It was just so fun to be paired up with her and Teyonah, just as a group to try to figure out what's going on in this town. But just as people, they're so kind and fun to work with, and I would do it again in a heartbeat."

On How Park and Dennings' Sitcom Experience Helped: "It was so cool. And in particular because not only have I been in sitcoms, but I am a fan of these classic sitcoms. So to have grown up watching reruns of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and all of these shows, it was just so cool to see it come alive on screen but in this really cool way. I literally sat in front of the TV for a good part of my childhood, watching these shows."

On Park Thinking Agent Woo Was a One-Shot Deal: "I genuinely thought it was a one-off. I was so amazed that I was in a Marvel movie and that I got to be funny in a Marvel movie. It was just such a fun time working with that whole gang. I was just for sure like, "This couldn't happen again," and I kind of left it at that. I didn't think I was going to come back. But when I got the call, like I said, it was like, 'Yes. No question, I will be there.'"

On Social Media Wanting an Agent Woo/"X-Files"-Like Spinoff: "I heard that! Of course! That would be so cool. Really, if they called me up for anything, I would do it just because I love the Marvel universe, and also the people are so great. They're so talented and smart and really nice people. So any chance to work in the Marvel universe again, I'd take it in a heartbeat. But if it ended here, I'd be very thankful — especially being a part of this show."