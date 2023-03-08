Wardlow Loses TNT Championship

TNT Champion Wardlow became the second AEW star to have their title belt stolen from the backseat of a car ahead of tonight's AEW Dynamite.

It was just a few days ago at AEW Revolution when Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe to become the new TNT Champion. But before Wardlow even had a chance to defend the belt against Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite tonight, he's already lost the belt… literally! According to a social media post by Mr. Mayhem, he left the belt, along with his gear and other belongings, inside a rental car, and somebody broke into the car and stole it all.

Chris Jericho cannot believe Wardlow kicked out of the Codebreaker on AEW Dynamite. [Photo credit: AEW]
Pictured here: two wrestlers who couldn't hold onto their AEW championship belts. [Photo credit: AEW]

In the video, Warlow says, "Well, thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me . My TNT title, my gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags. I don't know if this means I'm gonna have to beat the shit out of Hobbs in these clothes I'm wearing right now, but, one way or another, I'm gonna make it to Sacramento, and we're gonna get this shit done. Whoever did do this, you better thank God that I didn't catch you in the act because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is."

No word yet on whether the car thief is All Elite and if AEW will recognize the new reigning champion. In making the rookie mistake of leaving anything in value in a parked car in the Bay Area, Wardlow becomes the second AEW Champion to lose the title belt shortly after winning it. During his reign as the first AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho lost the company's top title belt after leaving it in the car outside a Longhorn Steakhouse.

