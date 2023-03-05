Wardlow Wins TNT Championship for Second Time at AEW Revolution Wardlow triumphed over his longtime rival Samoa Joe in a hard-hitting match at AEW Revolution, kicking off a second reign as TNT Champion.

Wardlow defeated Samoa Joe to win back the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution, setting up a showdown with Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite. Joe remains the ROH TV Championship and can now spend more time on that brand. The match was another success for Tony Khan at the latest AEW PPV, and The Chadster is sick to his stomach thinking about Tony Khan gloating about it. But that's what The Chadster has to put up with as he covers AEW Revolution tonight because the work of an unbiased journalist is never done, so read on!

The story so far: Samoa Joe had a perfectly good job being out on constant injury leave in WWE, so The Chadster simply doesn't understand why he wanted to sign with AEW and ROH. Wardlow, on the other hand, received a big push from AEW leading up to his match with MJF at Double or Nothing last year, but has cooled down a lot since then and seemingly been involved in a feud with Samoa Joe over the TNT Championship ever since. At AEW Revolution, they will settle things once and for all, and The Chadster is terrified that Tony Khan could be planning a double whammy for this one: Wardlow wins back the TNT Championship, regaining his stature as a top babyface in AEW, while Samoa Joe loses but is able to go to ROH with the ROH Television Championship and help lead that brand. Then, Tony Khan will have stars on both brands with which to compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE, which is just so unfair. Auughh man!

Those were The Chadster's words earlier today when The Chadster, despite everything that Tony Khan has done to him, gave AEW Revolution a very fair preview. And how did Tony Khan thank The Chadster for this courtesy? But trying extra hard to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE with this match. So disrespectful!

After the Texas Death Match, any promoter who understands the first thing about the wrestling business would know that you need a match to cool the crowd down. You can't have a crowd get too hot or they might start chanting things you don't want them to or thinking they can cheer or boo whomever they want. But Tony Khan doesn't know the first thing about the wrestling business, so instead, he booked this hard-hitting match between two massive men. And the crowd went right along with it, because they don't understand first thing about the wrestling business either!

After a match filled with big moves, Wardlow won by making Joe pass out, not from a Powerbomb Symphony, but with a Rear Naked Choke, a signature move of Samoa Joe. Joe now heads back to ROH as TV Champion, and Wardlow will face Powerhouse Hobbs on Dynamite on Wednesday. The match served as a redemption for Wardlow, who lost his way a bit after his initial TNT Championship run, and The Chadster can't stand that Tony Khan was able to pull this off. The Chadster was so upset at this match that he dumped a can of White Claw seltzer on his own head, and now The Chadster is wet and sticky, and it's all Tony Khan's fault!

Bleeding Cool's AEW Revolution Coverage

The Chadster has been tasked with bringing the readers of Bleeding Cool live results and analysis from AEW Revolution, which is just so unfair because everybody knows that The Chadster is a victim of a long-term bullying campaign by AEW, which targets The Chadster personally by providing an alternative to WWE. The Chadster's bosses, who are in league with Tony Khan and enjoy watching The Chadster suffer, have teamed up with him to make The Chadster's life even more miserable. But The Chadster, who is known for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism, will not be intimidated. The Chadster will provide completely objective coverage of the worst PPV to ever take place, and you can follow along right here.

