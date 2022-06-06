Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix For Geeked Week

This afternoon, Warrior Nun Season 2 dropped a new trailer for Netflix Geeked Week. Upping the ante from the surprisingly successful season 1, this trailer shows that Netflix believes in the show big time. Bigger budget, smoother effects, and some great-looking action throughout. What's next for Ava and the Order of the Cruciform Sword? Find out down below with the first taste of the new season.

Warrior Nun Season 2 Will Be Released This Winter

"Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her. The series stars Alba Baptista as lead character Ava, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, and Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius. The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori."

Warrior Nun caught everyone off guard when the first season dropped; if I remember correctly, it dropped around a couple of other successful series and held its own for eyeballs. It was in the top ten on Netflix for a few weeks and just hung around with great word of mouth, so it is nice to see that they made a bigger commitment for the second season. I wish Netflix would have revealed the actual release date for Geeked Week today, but at least we have an answer to when the series will return. Warrior Nun Season 2 will debut on Netflix in the winter.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool.