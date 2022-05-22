Watch: Sammy Guevara Destroy the TNT Title on AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage has a reputation as "The B-Show" of AEW, which carries with it connotations of irrelevance, or worse, of a gluttonous overreach of creativity akin to WCW Thunder. But last night's AEW Rampage featured some of the finest character development and promo work in recent memory. Take the TNT Championship feud that now includes TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, his Men of the Year tag team partner Ethan Page and American Top Team stablemates, former Champion Sammy Guevara, his girlfriend Tay Conti, and Sky's former Socal Uncensored teammate, Frankie Kazarian. We've written before about Guevara and Conti's transformation into heels after being rejected as babyfaces by the crowd and how they were the recipients of the growing hatred for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes after Cody refused to do what the crowd wanted and turn heel himself (before he left AEW altogether). Last night's AEW Rampage offered a look at just how

In a segment on Rampage on Friday, Sky headed to the ring with Page and manager Dan Lambert to demand the return of the TNT Championship, which Guevara stole on a previous episode. Instead, they were treated to a "live" shot of the parking lot, where Guevara and Conti had the belt… and a sledgehammer. As Guevara destroyed the belt (worth "tens of thousands of dollars," commentator Excalibur proclaimed), Sky, Page, and Lambert were appropriately outraged. Then Kazarian appeared to take over the taunting, offering Guevara and Conti an opportunity to engage in their trademark obnoxious PDA in the background. At that moment, you'll see the payoff of weeks of hard work to adjust to less than ideal circumstances, the pieces finally falling into place to make a quintessential pro wrestling feud. Not bad for the B-Show.

But that wasn't the only thing to go well on AEW Rampage. Kris Statlander and Red Velvet may not have had the best promo on AEW Dynamite earlier this week, but boy did they deliver in the ring, showing how far both women have come in the span of just a few months. Also on Rampage, Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo ahead of what will be his literal murder in a steel cage with Wardlow on the next Dynamite. The House of Black defeated The Dark Order and Fuego del Sol. And the Blackpool Combat Club beat Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. In addition, we saw The Young Bucks challenge The Hardys to a tag team match for Double or Nothing, and Jade Cargill announced plans to defend the TBS Championship at Anna Jay at the PPV.

Following AEW Rampage, with Young Bucks vs. Hardys and Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay now set, give or take a TNT Championship match, that makes what may be the final card for AEW Double or Nothing, airing out of Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29th. Headlining the event is an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. That event will also feature Thunder Rosa putting the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz. MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.

