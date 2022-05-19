Watch: Serena Deeb's Career-Defining Promo on AEW Dynamite

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jade Cargill seem to get most of the attention in the AEW Women's Division, but veteran Serena Deeb has been building a solid catalog of heel work in the company. On AEW Dynamite this week, Deeb's rise took center stage when she confronted Tony Schiavone and Dustin Rhodes about their comments in a video package promoting her upcoming Double or Nothing match against AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa that aired on Dynamite last week.

Though Deeb earned boos from the crowd for verbally attacking beloved icons Schiavone and Rhodes, like all the best villains, Deeb's words also had a ring of truth. In particular, Deeb described her struggles in the wrestling industry during a time when the industry wasn't easy for women. She brought up shaving her head and getting breast implants as things she did to earn her place in the industry, and it's hard to argue that she doesn't deserve the respect she demands. Of course, that's the mark of a good villain: they have some pretty good points.

Thunder Rosa came out to defend her mentor, Rhodes, but ended up getting hit with her own belt instead.

In other promo work on AEW Dynamite, Red Velvet and Kris Statlander promoted their upcoming match on AEW Rampage. Though Velvet and Statlander still seem a bit uncomfortable on the mic, an appearance by Jade Cargill reminded viewers how quickly a performer can grow once given the spotlight.

The Women's Championship Match will take place at AEW Double or Nothing, airing out of Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29th. That event will also feature an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. The Jericho Appreciation Society will take on an alliance of the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz. MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.

