Watchmen & Arrowverse Teams Take the Fight to AMPTP-mandias Thanks to Natalie Abrams, Marc Guggenheim & Damon Lindelof, check out the Watchmen & Arrowverse teams fighting the good fight for writers.

As we wrote about earlier this week, it's rare when real life offers up a situation on a silver platter that so clearly defines who the "heroes" and "villains" are that you almost feel like you're being set up for a "Shyamalan-ian" twist. But that's exactly what we have when it comes to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) going on strike. Because unless you start your day "Uncle Scrooge McDuck-ing" your vast wealth, there's no way you can see what the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) brought to the table (and its actions since the strike kicked in) as anything more than a dismissive slap across the face. Writers have been getting f**ked over for years, and they will continue to get f**ked over as technology threatens their profession more and more. In fact, the fight is so important that it's brought together the one "crossover" that we never thought that we would see: The Arrowverse and Watchmen. And we have The CW's Gotham Knights EP & Co-Creator (and who can forget Batwoman?) Natalie Abrams, "Arrowverse" mastermind Marc Guggenheim, and HBO's Watchmen EP & Creator Damon Lindelof to thank for sharing looks from the picket lines.

First up, here's a look at Abrams rallying the troops via Twitter:

I'll be picketing at WB today alongside many of the Arrowverse alums who made that studio a lot of $$. Come say hi! #WGAStrong 🪧 — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at how things turned out, courtesy of Abrams' Instagram post:

And in the following video clip posted by The Hollywood Reporter, Guggenheim explains why what the WGA is doing with the strike should matter to all Americans and what the key positive difference is between this strike and past writers' strikes:

Meanwhile… over by Netflix… which sounds much cooler if you read it with one of the "Super Friends" cool voiceovers… Lindelof shared a look at the team from HBO's Watchmen making sure that the streaming service knows that "The End Is Nigh!" when it comes to writers being devalued & disrespected: