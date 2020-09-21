Damon Lindelof's pseudo-sequel "remix" of the comic book classic Watchmen wrapped its award season run in style, becoming the first comic-book adaptation to walk away with the kind of gold that the HBO series did Sunday night. Of the 26 total nominations received, Watchmen would walk away with 11 Emmys in total by the time the dust settled on the virtual ceremony. The win-tally included Outstanding Limited Series, Regina King for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, and more.

So to no one's surprise, the conversation post-win turned to "more Watchmen"- which Lindelof was asked about during the Emmys virtual press room. To Lindelof's credit, his response to more seasons has been pretty consistent: "It would feel like a huge betrayal of [winning for] limited series to come back and say it wasn't a limited series dot dot dot. This was my run on it, and I've invited any other artist to take up the baton. … I'm so much more excited about seeing what someone else would do with it." HBO President Casey Bloys also echoed that sentiment of there not being anything in motion- for now: "There are no plans to do anything. It's hard to imagine doing it without Damon. It seems unlikely, he told a pretty complete story. Never say never but there are no plans for another installment."

Again, it's all about wording and timing- so we're sticking with our theory that Lindelof will go the "super executive producer" route to oversee the "universe" as a whole while new creative teams come through for new seasons.

Whether or not those "new seasons" would include King is one of those conversations best saved for sitting around the dumpster fire of speculation and toasting S'Mores to, but we did get to hear from King one more time before she crashed for the night with a truly heartfelt message for the fans, her co-stars, and the entire creative and production teams for the award-winning series:

Bleeding Cool's Watchmen Reviews: A Look-Back

Bleeding Cool praised how powerful the Nicole Kassell (Castle Rock)-directed series premiere "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice" was (review here), while "Martial Feats of Comanche Horsemanship" kept the momentum going by deepening the conspiracies at play (review here). Jean Smart's Agent Laurie Blake took center stage in "She Was Killed by Space Junk", elevating the tension while serving as "devil's advocate" (review here).

"If You Don't Like My Story, Write Your Own" (review here), introduced us to Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), saw Angela (Regina King) look to Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) for help when things started hitting too close to home and revealed how Adrian (Jeremy Irons) "trains" new servants as his escape attempts continued We learned Wade Tillman aka Looking Glass' "origin story" (and possibly his final days) in "Little Fear of Lightning" (our review here), as Agent Blake places Angela under arrest but not before she goes "nostalgic."

Angela comes to understand her true past and the truth about "This Extraordinary Being" Will (Louis Gossett Jr. – review here), a truth that starts with the formation of the Minutemen. "An Almost Religious Awe" (our review here) brought with it the major reveal that Dr. Manhattan has been with us the entire time, and he's a major part of the Seventh Kalvary's plan.

With the penultimate episode "A God Walks into Abar" (review here), we were offered a look back at the seeds of Angela and "Cal's" tragic (and apocalyptic) love story – the heart of our series. Which brought us to season/series finale "See How They Fly", where the machinations of the Seventh Kalvary, Sen. Keene, Lady Trieu, "Calhattan", Adrian, Angela, and Agent Laurie come to a head – as the world of Lindelof's Watchmen comes to an end… and to a beginning (review here).